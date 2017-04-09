Barcelona squad for Juventus

By Football Italia staff

Luis Enrique named the Barcelona squad travelling to Turin for Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final with Juventus.

The first leg kicks off on Tuesday at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

Sergio Busquets is suspended for that game, but is making the journey with the rest of the squad anyway.

The same is true for injured Arda Turan and Aleix Vidal, as the Coach wants everyone to feel involved in this encounter.

Luis Enrique added on Barcelona B players Carlos Alena and Alex Carbonell too.

Only Rafinha misses out, as he will be side-lined for four months following knee surgery.

The Blaugrana lost 2-0 to Malaga in La Liga last night, with Neymar sent off.

Barcelona squad for Juventus: Ter Stegen, Cillessen, Masip, Piqué, Rakitic, Sergio, Denis Suárez, Arda, Iniesta, Luis Suárez, Messi, Neymar Jr, Mascherano, Paco Alcácer, Jordi Alba, Digne, Sergi Roberto, André Gomes, Aleix Vidal, Umtiti, Mathieu, Aleñá, Carbonell

