Sunday April 9 2017
Murillo: 'Inter are angry'
By Football Italia staff

Jeison Murillo admits Inter are “angry” after their defeat to Sampdoria and must avoid another slip-up with Crotone.

“I think it’s only natural we are angry after Monday, because we’ve got to prove that we belong at Inter and can win,” the defender told Mediaset Premium.

The Colombia international is introduced to the starting XI, as Gary Medel is moved into midfield.

“The objective is Europe and we need to earn it on the field. I hope to make the most of this opportunity to start the match.

“We must respect our opponents, who also want to win, so we require a lot of hard work to get the result.”

