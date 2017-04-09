NEWS
Sunday April 9 2017
Samp-Fiorentina stunner
By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina fought back twice from a goal down to snatch a 2-2 draw away to Sampdoria, sealed by a Khouma Babacar last-minute stunner.

It was a spectacular encounter at Marassi, albeit one that started 20 minutes late due to the Viola getting stuck in traffic.

Bruno Fernandes broke through in the opening minutes with a powerful finish, wiped out after the break by a Gonzalo Rodriguez header, marking his 200th competitive game for the club.

Ricky Alvarez came off the bench to restore the Blucerchiati’s advantage at the near post, but Babacar’s scorching lob from 25 yards made it 2-2.

Both sides had the chance to win it in stoppages, denied by Emiliano Viviano’s tip-toe save on Babacar.

Click here for the full match report.

Or see how all today's Serie A games unfold on the Liveblog.

