Crotone dominated Inter in the first half and held on under pressure for the historic 2-1 victory that keeps their safety hopes alive.

Stefano Pioli’s men suffered their second consecutive 2-1 defeat and not only is the Champions League now a mirage, but their Europa League ambitions are also in doubt.

The first half performance was simply below par from the Nerazzurri, as Diego Falcinelli bagged a brace and Joao Mario needed a goal-line clearance.

Danilo D’Ambrosio got Inter back into the running by meeting a set play, but it was too little, too late.

Ultimately, Crotone were just more aggressive, intense and motivated, as they close the gap from Empoli to just three points.

