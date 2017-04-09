Roma roll over Bologna

By Football Italia staff

Roma ensured they kept within touching distance of Serie A leaders Juventus with a 3-0 victory at Bologna’s Stadio Dall’Ara.

Roberto Donadoni’s men had a bright start, but it was Roma who broke through with Federico Fazio from a corner.

Mohamed Salah added a second with his delightful lob on Edin Dzeko’s chipped assist and Diego Perotti set up the Bosnian for his 24th Serie A goal of the season.

This maintains the six-point gap at the top of the table and piles pressure on Napoli against Lazio this evening.

Click here for the full match report.

Or see how all today’s games unfolded on the Liveblog.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.