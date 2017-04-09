NEWS
Sunday April 9 2017
Roma roll over Bologna
By Football Italia staff

Roma ensured they kept within touching distance of Serie A leaders Juventus with a 3-0 victory at Bologna’s Stadio Dall’Ara.

Roberto Donadoni’s men had a bright start, but it was Roma who broke through with Federico Fazio from a corner.

Mohamed Salah added a second with his delightful lob on Edin Dzeko’s chipped assist and Diego Perotti set up the Bosnian for his 24th Serie A goal of the season.

This maintains the six-point gap at the top of the table and piles pressure on Napoli against Lazio this evening.

