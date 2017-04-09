Four-star Milan thump Palermo

By Football Italia staff

Suso marked his comeback with a goal, as Milan made short work of sorry Palermo with Mario Pasalic, Carlos Bacca and Gerard Deulofeu on target.

It was a thoroughly comfortable afternoon in the San Siro sunshine for Vincenzo Montella’s men, the ideal way to recover from a draw at Pescara and prepare for the Derby della Madonnina.

Suso returned from injury and curled in a divine free kick during the opening minutes, then his cross found Pasalic to tap in at the far post.

Carlos Bacca nodded one in, though could’ve had a hat-trick with the chances he wasted, before Gerard Deulofeu’s remote-controlled solo effort.

Palermo finished the game with 10 men, as Giancarlo Gonzalez saw red.

