NEWS
Sunday April 9 2017
Four-star Milan thump Palermo
By Football Italia staff

Suso marked his comeback with a goal, as Milan made short work of sorry Palermo with Mario Pasalic, Carlos Bacca and Gerard Deulofeu on target.

It was a thoroughly comfortable afternoon in the San Siro sunshine for Vincenzo Montella’s men, the ideal way to recover from a draw at Pescara and prepare for the Derby della Madonnina.

Suso returned from injury and curled in a divine free kick during the opening minutes, then his cross found Pasalic to tap in at the far post.

Carlos Bacca nodded one in, though could’ve had a hat-trick with the chances he wasted, before Gerard Deulofeu’s remote-controlled solo effort.

Palermo finished the game with 10 men, as Giancarlo Gonzalez saw red.

Click here for the full match report.

Or see how all today’s games unfolded on the Liveblog.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies