Sunday April 9 2017
Torino comeback in Cagliari
By Football Italia staff

Torino fought back for a 3-2 thriller at the Stadio Sant’Elia, including North Korean Kwang Song Han’s historic header for Cagliari.

Goals were expected in Sardinia and the neutrals were not disappointed, as Marco Borriello converted an early penalty before Toro’s turnaround thanks to an Adem Ljajic scorcher and Andrea Belotti header.

Afriyie Acquah first scored a stunner from distance, then got himself sent off.

Cagliari reduced the deficit to just one goal in stoppages with Han’s historic header.

