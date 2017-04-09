Genoa humiliated in Udine

By Football Italia staff

Udinese confirmed Genoa are in the depths of crisis after horrible mistakes and a ferocious Duvan Zapata strike sealed the victory.

Duvan Zapata helped set up one for Rodrigo De Paul and scored a ferocious finish into the roof of the net himself.

Genoa goalkeeper Rubinho embarrassed himself by allowing a De Paul corner to squirm under his body, when it wasn’t even going on target.

The Friulani march on, Genoa suffered their first defeat in Udine since September 2013.

