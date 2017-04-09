Spalletti: 'Roma perfect today'

By Football Italia staff

Luciano Spalletti still believes Roma can challenge Juventus for the Scudetto, as the gap at the top remains six points. “We were perfect today.”

The Giallorossi needed a boost after crashing out of the Coppa Italia semi-final with Lazio on Tuesday evening and conquered Bologna 3-0.

“Our professionals need to be complimented today, because they dealt with the blow, trained in the right way, came to play in a temperature that was knocking us for six and they were perfect,” Spalletti told Mediaset Premium.

The gap from leaders Juventus is still six points and there is a head-to-head coming up at the Stadio Olimpico.

“We have to do the best we possibly can. I always believe in an objective while it’s mathematically possible. We must get accustomed to being consistent.

“I made the choice to have two wingers who were also strong defensively because we absolutely could not allow Bologna counter-attacks. Simone Verdi has quality, Federico Di Francesco has such pace and Mattia Destro was highly-motivated due to his past at Roma.

“The risk was we’d be too defensive, so we need to find that balance. Aside from a couple of balls over the defence, we were perfect. Juan Jesus and Antonio Rudiger were excellent full-backs.

“There are seven games to go, if we do well then there are many positives to this campaign. We have to keep believing, maintain the right level of focus and take on every opponent the same way, without listing them in order of difficulty.”

