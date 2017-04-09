Post new comment

GK: Gianluigi Buffon

Whilst Marc-Andre ter Stegen may represent many of the facets of what it is to be the modern goalkeeper, Gigi is timeless. Like so many of the truly World Class players in history, the Bianconeri custodian has adapted and improved over three decades and now at his ripe old age can still boast of being if not the best, then certainly one of them. Just imagine what Barcelona could have won if they had had this man in goal since the mid-1990s.

RB: Dani Alves

If you forget about what the Brazilian full-back achieved at Barcelona and just look at his performances at Juventus, he still would have a good claim for making this team. The fact is you can’t dismiss what he has done in Spain, as he became one of Barça’s best right backs and at 33 his pace, power and decisive running show why the Turin club snapped him up.

CB: Leonardo Bonucci

Whilst many will be clamouring for the inclusion of Gerard Pique in this spot, it is impossible to neglect Bonucci. Whilst he isn’t flawless, he is close, and his partnership with Giorgio Chiellini on its own justifies the inclusion. When people write books about the last of the great defenders, this man will be in the closing chapter.

CB: Giorgio Chiellini

To say that he isn’t one of the greatest defenders of his generation is a disservice. When you look at the athleticism and power of the modern-day centre-back, this man stands out for hard work, tactical knowledge, intelligence and timing. This is a man who defends in his head and is a trained master of execution.

LB: Jordi Alba

The simple fact that Jordi Alba keeps Alex Sandro out of the squad says much about his ability. The pace, power and versatility of the Spanish left-back means that he is equally able to play left wing, left-back or as an offensive full-back. If you don’t agree with this inclusion, ask to see his trophy cabinet, as at 28 years of age there is little that this man hasn’t won.

CM: Miralem Pjanic

When you look at the forward line and then take another look back and see Pjanic, it all becomes clear. He is so much more than just a master at set-pieces and his generous passing range is as accurate as it is varied. Football’s version of William Tell, the technical Bosnian has found a home in Turin. ‘ll piccolo Principe’ is certainly royalty in this midfield.

CM: Sergio Busquets

The man with the pivotal midfield anchor role is both hard-working and technically sublime. He is enforcer and metronome, the man who sculpts with a hammer. The Barcelona holding player has now become arguably the worlds’ best in his position and, whilst not unsung, he is happy to be the conductor in a titanic orchestra.

CM: Claudio Marchisio

When the clamour for Ivan Rakitic has died down, wait a moment and think of Claudio. Where can this man not play in midfield? Whilst known as a ‘Regista’ he is also box to box, a wide-man, a goal-scorer and if he were to play in a midfield with both Pjanic and Busquets, he would have poetic licence simply to be himself. This collective book of poetry, passing and precision is justification for his inclusion.

CF: Neymar

When Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are arguing over a game of dominoes with blankets over their knees, there will be Neymar. This Brazilian genius has been sent to replace the best players on the planet with his own brand of football. Not without problems in the past, he now looks like he has the maturity to take on the mantle left by his predecessors.

CF: Luis Suarez

There is something old fashioned about Luis Suarez. He plays like there is little money in the game and that feeding his family depends on his performance. This hunger and directness doesn’t stop him producing beautiful moments of genius. The fact that they are part of the process and not because he is elaborating, make them all the more beautiful.

CF: Lionel Messi

If anyone for a moment thought that this man would not be in the team, then the game for you isn’t beautiful. The lines of superlatives written about this man will be read forever, but perhaps will only be really understood and felt when people miss him with the same hurt and anguish they feel when they pine to see Diego Maradona and Johan Cruyff on the field again.

