Juric recalled by Genoa?

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Mandorlini maintains Genoa “did not deserve” the 3-0 defeat to Udinese, but there are rumours Ivan Juric will be recalled.

The Coach has only been in charge since February 20, grabbing one win over Empoli, a draw and four consecutive defeats in which they conceded 10 goals and scored none.

“If we look at the result, it might look like a bad performance, but that was not the case,” assured Mandorlini on Mediaset Premium.

“We deserved to take the lead in the early stages and it’s difficult to analyse a 3-0 final result.

“The club and team are doing everything we can to get out of this ugly situation. We need to get points for ourselves, we are not worried by what Crotone are doing.

“First we have to think of improving our own performances. Genoa didn’t deserve this result, but we need to start picking up points.”

