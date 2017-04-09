Cuadrado: 'Juve can beat Barca'

By Football Italia staff

Juan Cuadrado assures Juventus “have everything it takes to beat Barcelona” in the Champions League quarter-final.

The first leg kicks off in Turin on Tuesday at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

“We must focus only on ourselves, prepare as best we can to be at 105 per cent on Tuesday,” the Colombian told Mediaset Premium.

“It’s going to be a wonderful match to take part in. We are highly-motivated, playing in front of our fans who always help us to seek victory.

“We’ve got to do well both when defending and attacking, because this is like a Final. Barcelona have such great champions in attack and we must avoid mistakes, making the most of the spaces we find.

“Of course I believe in our chances. I know how good this team is and that we’ve got everything it takes to beat Barcelona.”

Max Allegri’s 4-2-3-1 system allows Juve to field Miralem Pjanic, Paulo Dybala, Mario Mandzukic, Gonzalo Higuain and Cuadrado together.

“I choose my teammates, but I won’t say anyone is better than any other, because we complete each other with our different characteristics. That is our real strength.

“We are like a family and always want to fight to help our teammates.”

