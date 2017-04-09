New ACL tear for Rossi?

By Football Italia staff

There are fears Fiorentina-owned Giuseppe Rossi has ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament in his knee for the third time.

The Italy international is currently on loan at Celta Vigo and scored a hat-trick earlier this week.

However, he went down heavily during today’s La Liga game with Eibar and was visibly in tears.

The 30-year-old’s career has been blighted by knee injuries, as he spent two years out with multiple surgeries on the ACL in his right knee.

The worry is that this time Pepito has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

It would be a disastrous blow for the forward, whose contract with Fiorentina is due to expire in June.

More tests are required, but Rossi’s reaction suggested this is another serious setback.

