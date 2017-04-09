Jorginho: 'Napoli believe in second'

By Football Italia staff

Jorginho insists Napoli “believe in second place” and that means getting the better of Lazio this evening.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), click here for the line-ups and Liveblog.

“Tonight the three points are fundamental, we are concentrated and know Lazio are a great side,” the midfielder told Mediaset Premium.

“We will try to get a good result and bring the victory home. Of course we still believe in second place and will do everything we can to maintain this position so we can then target Roma.

“We need to control the game from the start and not allow Lazio space to counter-attack.”

It’s a delicate encounter, because Lazio are only four points behind Napoli in fourth.

Only the top two in Serie A go into the Champions League, while third goes through a preliminary round.

