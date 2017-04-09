Lopez: 'Palermo safety is possible'

By Football Italia staff

Diego Lopez insists “safety is not impossible” for Palermo, but they’ve got to start climbing the table quickly after a 4-0 defeat to Milan.

“We knew it was going to be difficult today, but we conceded a goal after six minutes and it was an uphill struggle from there,” the Coach told Rai Sport.

“Coming to San Siro and conceding straight away will make it difficult for anyone, especially with the way our confidence is at the moment.

“Milan didn’t even do all that much, but they put two good crosses into the box and we conceded three goals in the first half. It’s our fault.”

Crotone have closed the gap from Empoli to just three points, but Palermo are eight points adrift and Pescara nine.

“Safety is not impossible, we just have to focus on the next match and start picking up points. Crotone won two in a row and everything changed, so things can develop quickly.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.