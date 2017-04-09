Spal conquered Brescia to recapture the top spot in Serie B after Frosinone stumbled on Saturday.
Brescia 1-3 Spal
Mora 15, 68 (S), Ferrante 29 (B), Antenucci 45 (S)
Novara-Verona
To be played on Monday
Ascoli 1-1 Frosinone
Dionisi 77 (F), Favilli 95 (A)
Avellino 1-0 Carpi
Perrotta 93 (A)
Saved penalty: Ardemagni 3 (A)
Cittadella 1-0 Benevento
Iori 9 (C)
Sent off: Ciriretti 80 (C)
Latina 0-1 Vicenza
De Luca 80 (V)
Pisa 0-1 Cesena
Ujkani og 53 (C)
Pro Vercelli 1-0 Entella
Morra 83 (PV)
Spezia 1-0 Bari
Granoche 15 (S)
Sent off: Capradossi 58 (B)
Ternana 1-0 Salernitana
Avenatti 20 (T)
Sent off: Minala 85 (S)
Trapani 3-0 Perugia
Pagliarulo 8 (T), Manconi 59, 61 (T)
Sent off: Volta 82 (P)
