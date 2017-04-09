Tare: 'Lazio focused on Napoli'

By Football Italia staff

Lazio director of sport Igli Tare does not believe the team is distracted by their Coppa Italia success over Roma, as they focus on Napoli.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), click here for the line-ups and Liveblog.

“Inevitably after a derby win, there are two days of celebration in Rome, but the team was focused and worked very well. We talked about the importance of this match,” the director of sport told Mediaset Premium.

“We need to have a sense of consistency, the table is tight and with a victory we’d send a real signal to the rest of the league.”

Lucas Biglia, Stefan de Vrij, Senad Lulic and Federico Marchetti are all out of action this evening.

“A top team must be accustomed to playing every three days. We had one more day to rest than Napoli, but the problem is these injuries.

“Biglia could’ve played, but we didn’t want to risk him. The same goes for De Vrij and Lulic. Alessandro Murgia is a promising youngster, he’ll be the future of Italian football.

“We need to take it one game at a time and not make too many calculations based on what the others are doing. In order to achieve important objectives, we need a winning mentality, to always look forward with hunger and determination.

“There are many people who we talked to before Simone Inzaghi, but the Coach knew the environment and was enthusiastic about the challenge. I was certain with him we’d have a great campaign.

“Now we can win the Coppa Italia and fight for a place in the Champions League.”

