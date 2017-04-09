Mihajlovic: 'Torino learning to travel'

By Football Italia staff

Sinisa Mihajlovic was glad that Torino finally “played the same way on our travels as we do at home” with a 3-2 victory in Cagliari.

The Granata had gone behind to a Marco Borriello penalty, but completed the comeback with Adem Ljajic, Andrea Belotti and Afriyie Acquah.

“Our objective was for Torino to play the same way on our travels as we do at home and I’d say we achieved that today,” Mihajlovic told Rai Sport.

“Now we’ll try to keep that going to the end of the season and beyond. Ljajic played behind the strikers today and was given the freedom to roam all the way along the attacking front. He scored a great goal and made the difference.”

Belotti is joint Capocannoniere with Roma’s Edin Dzeko on 24 goals. He has a €100m release clause that is valid only for clubs outside Serie A.

“I would love for Belotti to stay.”

