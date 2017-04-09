NEWS
Donadoni: 'Bologna level with Roma'
By Football Italia staff

Roberto Donadoni maintains Bologna “played on level terms” with Roma for large periods, despite the 3-0 final result.

Federico Fazio, Mohamed Salah and Edin Dzeko were on target at the Stadio Dall’Ara, though Federico Di Francesco hit the post for the Rossoblu.

“In the first half we played on level terms with Roma and had two or three dangerous opportunities,” the Coach told Rai Sport.

“We were not inferior to the Giallorossi, but they broke the deadlock on a corner. The second half started strong too, we could’ve got back into the game, but between bad luck and our imprecise finishing, we didn’t make it count.

“At that stage, you have to push forward and inevitably leave some space for a potential counter-attack. I am nonetheless more satisfied today than last week, when we only lost 1-0 to Fiorentina, because the performance was better.”

