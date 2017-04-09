Rastelli rues Borriello knock

By Football Italia staff

Massimo Rastelli felt the game got away from Cagliari with Marco Borriello’s injury and they never wrested it back off Torino.

Borriello had given them the lead from the penalty spot, but limped off as Adem Ljajic and Andrea Belotti turned it around for an eventual 3-2 victory.

“It’s a shame. We were in good shape and had the match under control, rarely allowing any chances, then losing Borriello at the same time as the goal affected the team,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“Torino proved themselves superior, above all in terms of technical quality, were strong in the individual duels and in through balls. In the second half we tried everything, but our second goal came too late to get an equaliser.

“The lads gave their heart and soul tonight, so I really can’t complain.”

Cagliari also made history, as Kwang-Song Han became the first ever North Korean player to score in Serie A.

“I am happy for him. The goal will give him confidence.”

