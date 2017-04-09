Napoli crush Lazio challenge

By Football Italia staff

Jose Callejon and Lorenzo Insigne gave Napoli a precious 3-0 victory away to Lazio, opening up a seven-point lead in third place.

This was a showdown for that spot, as a victory would’ve taken the Aquile within one point of their rivals for a Champions League play-off position.

Callejon tapped in a Marek Hamsik cross at the far post, while Insigne flicked his finish past Thomas Strakosha in the second half from an Allan chipped pass.

Insigne also proved himself essential at the other end, getting back for a goal-line clearance on Patric.

Lorenzinho finished off the Man of the Match performance with another well-worked strike in stoppages, combining with Arek Milik and Piotr Zielinski.

This result boosts Maurizio Sarri’s side, who were knocked out of the Coppa Italia semi-final by Juventus this week.

Lazio, on the other hand, come back down to earn after earning their spot in the Coppa Final against the Bianconeri.

Click here for the full match report.

Or see how all today’s Serie A games unfolded on the Liveblog.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.