Reina: 'Napoli targeting Roma now'

By Football Italia staff

Pepe Reina praised Napoli for picking up “an important victory” away to Lazio and is now targeting Roma in second place.

Lorenzo Insigne bagged a brace after the Jose Callejon opener for the 3-0 result at the Stadio Olimpico.

“It’s an important victory and we knew that the points at stake tonight were extremely precious. Now we can look towards Roma and try to catch them in second,” the goalkeeper told Mediaset Premium.

“We have a difficult fixture list, but this team is in good shape, we are confident that we can push to the end of the season. Next Saturday against Udinese will not be an easy game by any means.”

Reina had been in doubt for this game and missed Juventus last weekend due to a calf injury.

“I am better now. It has been a bit of a different week, a difficult one, but I am working to be at almost 100 per cent. I can’t be at 100 per cent at my age, but nearly!”

