Inzaghi: 'Second goal avoidable'

By Football Italia staff

Lazio Coach Simone Inzaghi regrets the second Napoli goal in particular, but tipped his hat to the Partenopei after a 3-0 result.

The Aquile had been unbeaten in nine Serie A rounds, but capitulated 3-0 at the Olimpico to Jose Callejon and a Lorenzo Insigne brace.

There is now a seven-point gap between Lazio and Napoli in third place, but the fight for the Europa League is extremely tight, as Inter in seventh are just five points behind the Biancocelesti.

“Tonight we were up against an excellent Napoli side and knew we had to be perfect. Instead, we made some mistakes that you cannot get away with in fixtures like this,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“I knew the substitutes would raise the team forward, but while we were preparing those changes, they scored the second goal. It was a shame, as we had three or four chances to open it back up again.

“This was a big opportunity on home turf to move within a point of Napoli. We could’ve done better, but we tip our hats to Napoli for a very good performance and in my view Lazio had an excellent second half.”

Inzaghi had to deal with an injury crisis, losing Lucas Biglia, Stefan de Vrij, Senad Lulic and Federico Marchetti.

Lazio only really began to trouble the Partenopei after a double substitution, so should Keita Balde Diao and Wesley Hoedt not started the match?

“Keita has started many games this season. We changed the system a little and I knew Keita was going to come on 10 minutes after the restart, but it also depends on the characteristics of the opposition.

“Napoli keep possession like few other sides in Italy. We had allowed them very little until the goal when the ball wasn’t cleared effectively.

“However, the second goal was really avoidable and that was where the game changed. Considering all the saves Pepe Reina had to make, we could’ve kept it open and maybe equalised.

“The truth is, we suffered a lot more at the San Paolo where we got a draw. We wanted to wear Napoli down a bit and go all-out in the second half, but that second goal was one we don’t usually concede, as the defence was in place.”

Inzaghi was a last-minute addition to the staff after Marcelo Bielsa walked out, so what does he expect next term?

“What I hope is to repeat this season. We left the field to the applause of our fans, which was wonderful to see, as they appreciate we’re giving it all we have.

“We are in fourth place and in the Coppa Italia Final, which nobody would’ve said at the start of the season.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.