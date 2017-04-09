Giampaolo: 'Draw right result'

By Football Italia staff

Marco Giampaolo concedes Fiorentina did earn their point in a 2-2 thriller, despite Sampdoria taking the lead twice.

“I am very satisfied with the performance, aside from the result, as it was against a very strong side,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“I consider Fiorentina a squad capable of challenging for the top spots, as they have so much quality. My lads did not hold back, we worked hard and above all worked efficiently.

“The difference late on was in the passing. Fiorentina’s style of football forces you to chase them around. They wore us down and if you aren’t in good physical shape against the Viola, you will lose.

“I think it was the right result between two teams who never held back and gave it their all. It was a great game of football.”

