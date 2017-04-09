Del Neri: 'Udinese is my home'

By Football Italia staff

Gigi Del Neri celebrated Udinese’s victory over Genoa and looked forward to a contract extension. “This is my home.”

Rodrigo De Paul, Duvan Zapata and a bizarre Rubinho own goal proved decisive at the Dacia Arena for a 3-0 thumping.

“Our defeat to Juventus did damage the self-confidence of the players, but the fixture list was calmer after that and helped us find our way back,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“We are having a decent campaign.”

Del Neri stepped in after Beppe Iachini was fired on October 3 and has become a fan favourite, especially as he uses the local Friuli dialect to create a bond with the fans.

Is he ready to sign a new contract for next season?

“Udine is my home. I have an excellent rapport with the Pozzo family and don’t think there will be any problems.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.