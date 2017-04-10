Atalanta anxiety over Spinazzola

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta face an anxious wait over medical assessments for the injured Leonardo Spinazzola.

The left-sided midfielder suffered some problems in the warm-up before the 1-1 draw with Sassuolo on Saturday, however was able to take to the field.

Unfortunately, the problem re-occurred and the 24-year-old had to be replaced by Alberto Grassi in the 46th minute.

Early reports indicate that he suffered a problem with his rectus femoris muscle, but the Bergamaschi are pushing for Europe and are due to face Roma at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.

Injury to Spinazzola would leave Coach Gian Piero Gasperini with somewhat of an emergency on the left side, as Boukary Drame is injured, and Papu Gomez will be suspended after receiving a yellow card on Saturday.

