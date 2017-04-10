Lopez Palermo future uncertain

By Football Italia staff

The future of Palermo Coach Diego Lopez reportedly remains uncertain, as his side continue to suffer poor results.

A 4-0 defeat by Milan at San Siro on Sunday saw the Rosanero slump even further from safety, and are now eight points away from safety with just seven games remaining.

New President Paul Baccaglini has spoken of a desire to bring stability to the club, after his predecessor Maurizio Zamparini famously hired and fired Coaches at the drop of a hat.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport however, this does not mean that Lopez can feel comfortable in his position, with the club set to evaluate whether to wield the axe after next weekend’s home game with Bologna.

