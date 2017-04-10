Dybala: 'We learned from PSG'

By Football Italia staff

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala insists his side 'learned something' from when PSG collapsed in the previous round with Barcelona.

The Bianconeri are preparing to take on the Blaugrana at home this Tuesday, but the 23-year-old insists his side mustn't be afraid.

"We must not be afraid, because we have great players," Dybala told La Repubblica. "We're fine, this is the best time to deal with Barcelona. PSG conceded six goals at Camp Nou because they did not have the right attitude , and we learned something from that match.

"Their strong point is how to play the ball, they have a goalkeeper that is good with his feet, good enough to be a midfielder. Their weak point is when they do not have the ball. We must take advantage of this, taking a high line, starting from midfield.

"If instead we wait for them in defence, it will be us that get tired, not them."

The Argentinian then spoke of a new role this term, given to him by Coach Massimiliano Allegri.

"Sometimes he even tells me to get close to Buffon to start a move, but I feel good, he’s given me my freedom, I can go left or right. It is what I did as a kid, it’s what I love to do the most.

"It’s hard to stay away from goal as I love to score, but I also love to conduct the play, to make a turn, to play the ball on the ground. Now we play with four attackers, so defenders never know what to do, and who to mark. It’s better for us.

"In Italy it is not easy to score goals, teams even defend at 2-0 down, but with Gonzalo [Higuain] it is as if we have played together for five years. At every training session we try to get to know each other better, we go to dinner together, and this understanding pays off even on the pitch.

"But a guy with his movement is easy to create assists for."

