Dybala: 'Fine at Juve for now'

By Football Italia staff

After interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona, Juventus forward Paulo Dybala reveals he's fine in Turin - for now.

In a long interview ahead of the Champions League quarter-final with Barcelona on Tuesday, La Joya revealed his dislike to comparisons with Lionel Messi and how his side have learned from the collapse of PSG at Camp Nou.

"I have yet to grow, the great champions are others," the 23-tear-old told La Repubblica. "So many players of my age had already won important trophies, I’m still trying to improve.

"Words are not enough to make me feel a top player. When I went to Camp Nou to see ‘El Clasico’ a thought popped into my head that one day I would play in that stadium, and I’ll fulfill this on April 19.

"I do not know the future, so many things can happen. I am happy, my teammates wish me well, as do the fans and the club. At the moment I'm fine here.

"If I scored against Barcelona it would be spoken about around the world. But I’d enjoy it just like the win over Chievo, I’m happy all the same.

"Goals give you confidence, but after the assist to [Gonzalo] Higuain I played more calmly, with more serenity and this is what I want to do. To generate the play, to create for the team.

"As for tomorrow, first of all I hope that Juve do not concede a goal."

The Argentinian then went on to reveal how former Barcelona wing-back Dani Alves has helped with preparations for the match.

"With him I've talked a lot about the match, especially on the movement between each other, because he is a player with very good feet. I can help him a lot, as [Lionel] Messi did at Barcelona.

"It is a quarter-final against one of the strongest in the world: the atmosphere, the people, and the emotions you feel when arriving at the stadium are not the same as always."

