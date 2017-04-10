Juric to return to Genoa today

By Football Italia staff

Genoa look set to sack Coach Andrea Mandorlini, reinstating former boss Ivan Juric this afternoon.

According to GianlucaDiMarzio.com, the former Hellas Verona man arrived at the training ground at 9.30am in order to conduct a meeting between executives Mario Donatelli, Marco Rossi and Diodato Abagnara.

Here, he is expected to be given his marching orders, with the former Coach Ivan Juric anticipated to take training at 2.30pm.

FIGC rules state that Coaches can only work for one team per season, hence the trend in Italy to reinstate those who have previously been placed on ‘gardening leave’.

The Grifone have slumped to four consecutive defeats under Mandorlini, starting with a 1-0 loss to Sampdoria in the Derby Della Lanterna in early March.

