NEWS
Monday April 10 2017
Juric to return to Genoa today
By Football Italia staff

Genoa look set to sack Coach Andrea Mandorlini, reinstating former boss Ivan Juric this afternoon.

According to GianlucaDiMarzio.com, the former Hellas Verona man arrived at the training ground at 9.30am in order to conduct a meeting between executives Mario Donatelli, Marco Rossi and Diodato Abagnara.

Here, he is expected to be given his marching orders, with the former Coach Ivan Juric anticipated to take training at 2.30pm.

FIGC rules state that Coaches can only work for one team per season, hence the trend in Italy to reinstate those who have previously been placed on ‘gardening leave’.

The Grifone have slumped to four consecutive defeats under Mandorlini, starting with a 1-0 loss to Sampdoria in the Derby Della Lanterna in early March.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies