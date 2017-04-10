Palmieri: 'Proud of Azzurri call'

By Football Italia staff

Roma wing-back Emerson admits his pride in his first call to a training camp by Italy Commissario Tecnico Giampiero Ventura.

Born in Brazil, the 23-year-old now holds an Italian passport due to his ancestry, with an official announcement over his eligibility for the Azzurri being made at the end of March.

Ventura is holding a training camp from Monday April 10 until Wednesday April 13 for those players on the fringe of the squad, with Emerson having received the call.

"I will not waste this opportunity," the left wing-back told Globoesporte.

"I'm really happy and proud of the chance I’ve been given and I will work even harder to ensure I make the best of it.

"It was not easy to get here, so I feel very proud of myself and I will work hard during the two days of training.

"I’m starting a new phase of my career from today."

