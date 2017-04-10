Official: Genoa reinstate Juric

By Football Italia staff

Genoa have officially sacked Coach Andrea Mandorlini and replaced him with former boss Ivan Juric.

The Grifone fired Juric back in mid-February after a 5-0 defeat to Pescara. Mandorlini has not fared much better however, with his side having lost the last four league outings in a row.

"Genoa Cricket and Football Club announces that it has removed Andrea Mandorlini from his position of first team Coach," the official statement read. "Along with his staff Alberto Maresi and Mauro Marini.

"The club expresses its gratitude for the commitment given, wishing all the best for the continuation of his career."

The following statement issued then confirmed the appointment of Juric.

"Genoa wish to announce that they have recalled first team Coach Ivan Juric, in addition to assistant Coach Alberto Corradi and his associate Stjepan Ostojic."

The Croatian is expected to commence in his position straight away, taking first team training this afternoon.

