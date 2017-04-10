Five things we learned from Week 31

By Football Italia staff

With Juventus and Roma both recording routine wins, the gap in the Scudetto race remains at six points.

Further down the table though, things are getting interesting, particularly in the battle for the Europa League spots.

Here are five things we learned from Week 31 of Serie A.

Inter are in trouble

The Nerazzurri had a torrid start to the season under Frank de Boer, but appeared to have turned things around since the arrival of Stefano Pioli, and there was even talk of a late Champions League push.



There’s no talk of that anymore, after last Monday’s loss to Sampdoria was followed-up by a shock 2-1 defeat at Crotone. Inter have now fallen out of the Europa League places, with the Derby della Madonnina looming on Saturday.

The downturn in form couldn’t have come at a worse time for Pioli, with questions over his long-term future.

Crotone could escape

It took Crotone 11 attempts to win their first Serie A match, and February saw the Squali lose five matches in a row.

Davide Nicola’s side looked doomed to relegation in their first-ever top-flight season, but consecutive wins over Chievo and Inter have lifted them to within just three points of safety.

Given that they face Lazio and Juventus in Weeks 37 and 38 respectively, Crotone will likely have to overhaul Empoli before then, but the Delfini are floundering with eight defeats and two draws in their last 10 games.

Lazio lack depth

Simone Inzaghi has worked wonders with the Aquile this season, but the club must focus on adding depth to the squad this summer.

Lucas Biglia, Stefan de Vrij, Senad Lulic and Federico Marchetti all missed last night’s clash with Napoli, and Lazio simply couldn’t cope in their absence.

The Biancocelesti were unable to retain the ball in midfield, allowing the visitors 64 per cent possession in a 3-0 defeat which surely killed off any Champions League ambitions.

With a promising squad and a promising Coach, sporting director Igli Tare must ensure Inzaghi has the depth to compete on three fronts next season.

Paulo Sousa appears to have given up

It appears all-but certain that Paulo Sousa will leave his position as Fiorentina Coach in the summer, with Sassuolo’s Eusebio Di Francesco one of the favourites to replace him.

After a fine debut season, the Portuguese has come under fire from the Viola fans this term, and his post-match comments after the 2-2 draw with Sampdoria spoke of a Coach who knows his time is up.

“Europe was never the objective, we are not a team to chase Europe”, Sousa declared after the match, despite four consecutive years of European qualification.

It might be best for both parties if he moved on.

Bacca hitting form at the right time

After something of a mid-season slump, Carlos Bacca appears to be hitting top-form just as Milan’s season reaches its most crucial phase.

The striker has five goals and an assist in his last five games, and scoring the third in Sundays’ 4-0 thrashing of Palermo.

Saturday sees the Rossoneri take on Inter in the Derby della Madonnina, with the opportunity to establish a five-point cushion in the Europa League race. With Bacca in such deadly form, you wouldn’t bet against it.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.