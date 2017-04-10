Zaza: 'Confident Juve will beat Barca'

By Football Italia staff

Simone Zaza, on loan from Juventus at Valencia, believes that the Bianconeri will beat Barcelona in the Champions League.

The 25-year-old is enjoying life in La Liga, and scored a brace against Granada at the weekend. But will he stay on with Los Murcielagos?

"I'm happy to stay at Valencia, a club who wanted me at a time when I did was not at my best," the former West Ham striker told Corriere dello Sport.

"The Bianconeri are among the favorites to win, so i'm confident that they have what it takes to overcome the Blaugrana.

"Luis Enrique’s team are very strong up front, but in defence they can concede anything.

"Juve can hurt can hurt them with their array of great strikers from [Gonzalo] Higuain to [Mario] Mandzukic, not forgetting [Paulo] Dybala.

"Paulo has everything necessary to become a top player at the level of [Lionel] Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo."

