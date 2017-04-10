Sandro: 'I'm here to stay at Juve'

By Football Italia staff

Juventus left-back Alex Sandro emphatically announced his permanance with the Bianconeri, revealing 'I'm here and I'm staying put.'

The Brazilian also revealed the belief that the Bianconeri are capable of winning not only the forthcoming match with Barca, but will can bring home the treble this term.

"We are coming into a beautiful moment, but we must stay focused until the end of the season," the 26-year-old told Corriere dello Sport.

"We know that the game with Barcelona will be difficult, but we must do our best and believe in it: they are strong and we are strong. We have the quality to win.

"What do you do to turn the first match at home into an advantage? Score and not concede.

"But it’s a two-legged tie and we'll face them at their best, not only physically but mentally.

"Can we win the treble? For me yes, we have to believe in it. Just believing we can make it happen.

"My future? I only care about Juventus. I don’t care about anything but doing well in this shirt. I’m here and I’m staying put."

