Official: Rossi suffers further ACL tear

By Football Italia staff

Celta Vigo have officially confirmed that striker Giuseppe Rossi suffered a ruptured cruciate ligament at the weekend.

"The medical examinations to which Giuseppe Rossi was subjected showed a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his left leg,” the official statement read.

“It was an injury sustained during the match against Eibar. The player will require surgery and will be out for no less than six months."

This news is particularly heartbreaking for Pepito, as a promising career has been continually blighted by knee problems, but this time it is the left leg rather than the right that has been subjected to the injury.

Having suffered the first ACL rupture back in 2011-12, the 30-year-old has faced lengthy spells out ever since.

Rossi is currently on loan from Fiorentina, and it was also only last weekend when Rossi scored a hat-trick in La Liga against Las Palmas.

