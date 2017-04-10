Official: Zaza signs for Valencia

By Football Italia staff

Valencia have officially announced the signing of striker Simone Zaza from Juventus, offering a deal until 2021.

The news was communicated via an official club statement which read:

"Simone Zaza will become the property of Valencia commencing on July 1, with a contract until June 2021. This is according to the terms in the agreement signed with Juventus."

The striker scored a brace for Los Murcielagos at the weekend, with further good news over his permenance at the club arriving today.

Juventus are set to receive €16m for the player, with a further €2m in potential bonus payments.

