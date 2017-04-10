Valencia have officially announced the signing of striker Simone Zaza from Juventus, offering a deal until 2021.
The news was communicated via an official club statement which read:
"Simone Zaza will become the property of Valencia commencing on July 1, with a contract until June 2021. This is according to the terms in the agreement signed with Juventus."
The striker scored a brace for Los Murcielagos at the weekend, with further good news over his permenance at the club arriving today.
Juventus are set to receive €16m for the player, with a further €2m in potential bonus payments.
STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.