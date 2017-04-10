Prandelli: Fiorentina worth risk

By Football Italia staff

Cesare Prandelli admits a return to Fiorentina is a “risk” but one worth taking, while “every Coach would like to” manage Roma.

Prandelli spent five successful years at Fiorentina between 2005 and 2010, guiding the Viola into the Champions League last 16, before taking the Italy job.

“Fiorentina? I wouldn’t have left them a few years ago, even though I accepted the challenge of the national team for 1,000 reasons,” the 59-year-old told Radio Anch’io Sport.

“I believe Fiorentina are thinking of a new cycle with another Coach. I live in Florence and love Florence. Going back there would be a great risk, but in life you must take risks.

“At the moment, I have opportunities with foreign clubs. I’ve had offers but I prefer not to say which Leagues they’re from.

Prandelli also coached Roma in 2004 but stepped down before overseeing a single game due to his wife being seriously ill.

“Roma? Every problem becomes giant at Roma. [Rome] an extraordinary place, with emotion but also pressure,“ he added.

“Spalletti has done very well in his year and a half, but it’s hard to keep a cool head throughout the week when you have this pressure.

“Coaching Roma? Every Coach would like to be on the Giallorossi’s bench.”

