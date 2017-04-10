NEWS
Monday April 10 2017
‘MSN no better than Juve duo’
By Football Italia staff

Leonardo Bonucci refused to rank Barcelona’s MSN trident above than Juventus pair Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala as both “are among the top 10”.

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar have scored over 300 goals for Barca since October 2014, making them the most prolific forward line in world football, but Bonucci felt Juve’s partnership was in the same calibre.

“We’re talking about two great defences, consisting of internationals, but for me, Juve’s is better, even if we play differently,” the defender told La Stampa.

“After that, the pitch will say if ours is. Messi, Neymar and Suarez? They’re among the top 10 in the world.

“Help and sacrifice will be needed [to stop them]. Their numbers speak for themselves and a small dose of their talent is enough. It’ll be complicated.

“Higuain and Dybala? They’re also among the top 10.”

