Monday April 10 2017
Italy: Inglese out, Favilli in
By Football Italia staff

Chievo striker Roberto Inglese has pulled out of Italy’s training camp and is replaced by Ascoli starlet Andrea Favilli.

Inglese’s reasons for leaving the get-together have not been specified, but CT Giampiero Ventura has wasted no time in filling the void, with Favilli becoming the third Serie B representative.

The teenage attacker has scored eight goals for Ascoli this season and spent the previous campaign on loan at Juventus’ Primavera side, where he netted 20 times.

His form for the Bianconeri saw him linked with a move to Real Madrid last summer.

