Birmingham back Zola

By Football Italia staff

Birmingham City have publicly expressed their support for Coach Gianfranco Zola, despite the side’s wretched run of form under the former Italy attacker.

Zola is facing increasing calls to be sacked after guiding Birmingham to just two wins in his 22 games since replacing Gary Rowett last November, resulting in the side tumbling down the EFL Championship.

However, a statement on the Blues’ official website reads: “Birmingham City would like to clarify the situation in regard to Gianfranco Zola after recent articles in the media over the weekend: the Club has not lined up any manager to replace Gianfranco, who has the continual full support of the Blues Board of Directors.

“Whilst we understand the frustrations caused by the run of results, the way the supporters got behind Gianfranco and the team on Saturday at St. Andrew's was typical of Blues fans' passion, care for the Club and desire for success, which is what we all share and much appreciate.

“The Board and all departments at the Club are keeping united and standing alongside Gianfranco, his staff and the players, to try and play the kind of football every Blues supporter deserves to watch.”

