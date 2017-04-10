Alves: Barca miss me

By Football Italia staff

Juventus full-back Dani Alves claims his former Barcelona teammates miss him ahead of Tuesday’s reunion as “I brought a bit of joy to the dressing room”.

Alves was part of the Barca team that beat Juve in the 2015 Champions League Final, but the Brazilian swapped teams on a Bosman free transfer last summer and reiterated unhappiness was behind his decision.

“Italy? It’s different but it’s a challenge at the same time,” he told FIFA.com.

“It was strange to begin with, but I’ve always enjoyed a challenge, which is why I decided to make the move.

“I have to say that I didn’t feel as comfortable any more at Barça. Things changed at a club level, and as time went on, I always seemed to be the one in the firing line.

“’Dani’s the one who has to go,’ they’d say. I just got tired of it. I decided to head off in a new direction and find happiness somewhere else.

“Strange to pull on the black and white jersey? Yes, it was! I played for the same team and with the same team-mates for many years.

“It’s weird, but that’s football. I’m a very restless person and new experiences excite me more than anything else. And that’s what I’m having right now with Juve.

“Gigi Buffon, Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci? They’re legends of the game. They’re excellent defenders, which is what you’d expect, because the Italian League is very demanding in that respect.

“Even when you’re playing in a more advanced position like mine, you have to work hard, be very competitive and defend well.

“That’s the step I’ve had to take in the few months that I’ve spent at my new club. I think I’ve taken on all the new ideas pretty quickly.

“I see myself as an intelligent person and I’ve kept my skill levels up while developing my game. If you want to improve, you have to maintain existing skills and learn new ones.

“Barcelona now? It’s strange! I’m sure they miss me! I think they appreciated me as a professional, a football player, and as someone who was good to have around the place, who made every game unique, with a new dance or new music or whatever.

“I brought a bit of joy to the dressing room. I’ve spoken to them and they’ve told me that that’s what they miss about me the most: how happy I am and the way I am. They say I’m unique.

“Juve dressing room a very different place? That’s one of the challenges I’ve had to face. I need to feel joy in my life. I need some atmosphere.

“I’m a big believer in energy, and I feel that what you do on the pitch reflects who you are off it. That’s one problem I’ve had.

“In Italy, team-mates can be a bit serious and not very expressive. I’m the complete opposite! I’m happy, fun to be around, and I like to get an atmosphere going.

“I feel a bit restricted in that respect and it makes me think there’s something lacking.

“But like I said, it’s a challenge, and I think I have a lot to offer Juve. I hope they get used me, but if they don’t, I’ll just try to fit in.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.