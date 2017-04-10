Serie A Team of Week 31

By Football Italia staff

Another week, another win from each of the top three in Serie A – victories that widen the gap on fourth place to seven points. Dave Taylor selects his best XI from Week 31.

Andrea Consigli [Sassuolo]

Helped keep the normally-potent Atalanta strikers out with a series of super saves in both halves. One such stop saw him at full stretch to fingertip Alberto Grassi’s volley to safety, while he also made excellent blocks on efforts from Mattia Caldara and Anthony Mounier. Powerful.

Davide Calabria [Milan]

The youngster had a fine game in defence, annulling any threat of danger from the visitors’ left flank.With passes that picked Palermo’s pockets most of the game, it was from one his clever balls that Carlos Bacca scored the second. Imposing.

Federico Fazio [Roma]

The Argentine was once more was the leading light of the Giallorossi defence and also scored the opener. Finding space in the box from a corner, Daniele De Rossi nodded the ball onto him, before he lashed it home from eight yards. Commanding.

Francesco Acerbi [Sassuolo]

A wall in defence for the Neroverdi and showed that he could probably survive a hit from a Tomahawk missile with his physical presence. Always won high balls into the middle and for most of the match kept the hosts at bay. Authoritative.

Jose Callejon [Napoli]

Always in the right place at the right time and proved it many times in the game, breaking the deadlock with a fine goal. Springing the offside trap, he calmly tapped in at the far post after a lovely combination between Marek Hamsik and Dries Mertens. Quicksilver.

Claudio Marchisio [Juventus]

Directed the game from midfield and made everything look easy and leisurely in his approach, while also making some key passes. An excellent performance, he was at the heart of all the good things Juve completed. Elegant.

Mario Pasalic [Milan]

Full of running and was a handful for the Palermo defence, leaving them like somebody had thrown them into a blender and hit the double Whip button. Scored a fine goal by being in the right place at the right time, forcing the ball over the line from close range. Menacing.

Lorenzo Insigne [Napoli]

Another top performance from the idolised Neapolitan, who caused problems straight from the off and played a massive part in the 3-0 win by scoring a tricky brace in the second half, both coming from superb moves. Stylish.

Paulo Dybala [Juventus]

The man of the match saw his incessant probing and prompting set up both of Gonzalo Higuain’s goals. Always looking for the ball and left defenders on the ground like so many worn carpets orphaned at a car-boot sale. Magnificent.

Gonzalo Higuain [Juventus]

An all-action game by the Argentine, whose brace was fine reward for his hard work, and arguably by the end of the game he could have had another two. Was everywhere, causing the Chievo defence non-stop problems throughout. Sharp.

Diego Falcinelli [Crotone]

The on-loan Sassuolo striker was a menace throughout, scoring a brace and threatening Inter whenever the opportunity arose. His first goal came from his well-taken penalty, while his second saw him beat the offside trap before placing the ball past Samir Handanovic in Inter’s goal. Superb.

Special Mentions: Suso [Milan], Rodrigo de Paul [Udinese], Duvan Zapata [Udinese], Edin Dzeko [Roma]

