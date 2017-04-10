Salerno to leave Palermo?

By Football Italia staff

Palermo are considering sacking Diego Lopez, and it’s reported sporting director Nicola Salerno is ready to resign.

The Rosanero are 19th in Serie A, eight points from safety, and it was reported earlier today that Lopez is under threat, and could be dismissed after Saturday’s Bologna game.

In addition to those rumours, Tuttomercatoweb is reporting that Salerno is ready to offer his resignation, and will say goodbye to the squad on Wednesday before leaving the club.

New owner Paul Baccaglini has been looking to bring stability to the club, but it appears there is more chaos ahead for the Sicilian side.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.