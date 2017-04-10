Di Maria: ‘Madness to sell Verratti’

By Football Italia staff

Angel Di Maria warns Paris Saint-Germain it would be “madness” to sell Inter and Juventus target Marco Verratti.

The midfielder has played for the Ligue 1 side since 2012, but has been constantly linked with a return to Italy.

Given PSG’s Champions League travails this season, it has been suggested Juve or Inter could step up their pursuit of Verratti this summer, but one of his teammates advises against selling.

“My adventure is to be in Paris and win the Champions League,” Di Maria told Canal Plus.

“Hopefully we’ll have our chance next year. I don’t think PSG will let players like Verratti or Marquinhos leave.

“They play at a very high level, they’re young and they can get even better. It would be madness to let them go. If they stay we’ll all say.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.