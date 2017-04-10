NEWS
Monday April 10 2017
Lotito: ‘If Lazio played 4-3-3…’
By Football Italia staff

Lazio President Claudio Lotito laments the loss to Napoli - “if we’d played 4-3-3 from the start it would’ve been a different story”.

The Biancocelesti lost 3-0 at home to Maurizio Sarri’s side last night, but were missing Lucas Biglia, Stefan de Vrij, Senad Lulic and Federico Marchetti.

“When you’re missing four players that’s what happens,” Lotito shrugged, speaking to reporters outside Hotel Midas in Rome.

“When you lose you lose. If we’d played 4-3-3 from the start, in my opinion it would’ve been a different story.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies