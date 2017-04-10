Lotito: ‘If Lazio played 4-3-3…’

By Football Italia staff

Lazio President Claudio Lotito laments the loss to Napoli - “if we’d played 4-3-3 from the start it would’ve been a different story”.

The Biancocelesti lost 3-0 at home to Maurizio Sarri’s side last night, but were missing Lucas Biglia, Stefan de Vrij, Senad Lulic and Federico Marchetti.

“When you’re missing four players that’s what happens,” Lotito shrugged, speaking to reporters outside Hotel Midas in Rome.

“When you lose you lose. If we’d played 4-3-3 from the start, in my opinion it would’ve been a different story.”

