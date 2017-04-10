Mascherano: ‘Nothing in Juve rumours’

By Football Italia staff

Javier Mascherano insists there is no truth in rumours he could have joined Juventus - “it’s an honour to play for Barcelona”.

Dani Alves left the Blaugrana to move to Turin last summer, and there were rumours that the Argentinian international could follow him.

“There were rumours last summer, as often happens in the summer transfer window,” Mascherano said in the Press conference ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League meeting between the sides.

“There’s a lot of talk but there was nothing, I’m a Barcelona player. It’s an honour and a pleasure to play for a team like Barcelona, and I’ll try to give my best to help the team.”

Juve haven’t lost at home in their last 32 games, could Barça play for a draw tomorrow?

“We’re a team which has one feature, we don’t know how to speculate. If we go out for a draw, then we’ll definitely have more chance of losing because we’re a team who like to control the game, to be protagonists.

“That’s the best way to be in attack, but also in defence for the qualities of our players and our mentality because it’s worked really well in recent years.

“We know it’ll be tough, but we’ll try to minimise the best of Juventus with our football and exhibit the best version of ourselves.

“Juventus have always been a strong and powerful team, in recent years they’ve won the Scudetto in Italy with a lot of room to spare.

“This is a team which has had a lot of quality players throughout its history, just as now, so clearly we have to be alert.”

The 32-year-old is familiar with the Bianconeri strike pairing of Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala, given he plays with them for Argentina.

“Both Gonzalo and Paulo are great champions,” Mascherano said.

“I’m fortunate to know both of them, I know their quality. It’s clear that we must pay special attention to champions like them, players who can score at any time and decide the game in a single passage of play.”

Mascherano was then asked what position he expects to play tomorrow, having played at centre-back, right-back and in central midfield this season.

“Look, the truth is that I’ve adapted more to play as a stopper, as a right-back or right wing-back at times.

“With each passing game I feel more comfortable, but it’s clear that playing in midfield… I don’t have to play my role, because there’s [Sergio] Busquets, but that’s my original position and the one I like the most.

“I have no problem occupying different positions though, if I thought it was coming at the expense of the team then I’d say something to the Coach [Luis Enrique].

“Why play in a position where you don’t feel comfortable, maybe there are some where it’s easier but I honestly have no problem playing any of the three positions.

“I’m a bit like you, I don’t know where I’ll play or if I will play.”

