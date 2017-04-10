Han Li meets Fininvest

By Football Italia staff

It’s reported Han Li of Rossoneri Sport Luxembourg met Fininvest today, ahead of their takeover of Milan on Thursday.

A consortium led by Yonghong Li appears to finally be on the verge of buying the club from Silvio Berlusconi, after a series of delays.

The closing is scheduled for Thursday, and Sky reports that executive director of Rossoneri Sport, Han Li, met with Fininvest executives today.

The rest of the Chinese delegation are expected to arrive on Wednesday, indicating that the takeover is finally nearing completion.

In addition, it’s thought Berlusconi will refuse the role of honorary President.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.