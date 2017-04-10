Enrique: ‘Juventus a top team’

By Football Italia staff

Barcelona Coach Luis Enrique calls Juventus’ home form “stunning” and describes them as “a team of the highest level”.

The Bianconeri welcome the Spanish champions to Turin tomorrow night, for the first leg of their Champions League Quarter-Final tie.

“We have to play good football, because Juventus’ numbers are stunning,” Enrique said in his pre-match Press conference.

“They’re at the height of their story, and what it means to be in the Quarter-Finals of the Champions League.

“We have to play a great match though, regardless of where we’re playing and it will certainly be difficult to overcome an opponent of this magnitude.

“Are they better than in 2015? They’re similar, they have players who are gone, but there are new players who have made the squad stronger and I think they’re a team of the highest level.

“So I can’t tell you whether they were better two years ago or now, I think their Coach [Max Allegri] would be able to tell you that better.

“I have positive memories [of the final], it could hardly be otherwise, but tomorrow’s game will have nothing to do with that final.

“Both ourselves and Juve are definitely arriving in good form and with ambitions of making the next round.”

Juve are famous for their solid defence, does Enrique expect them to sit behind the ball tomorrow?

“I can tell you what we’ll do, you can ask Allegri what they’ll do. I’ve seen Juve put pressure on, I’ve seen them play behind the ball, I’ve seen them in defence, I’ve seen them in midfield…

“I think that they dominate all phases of the game and we’ll do the same thing, our approach will be to look for the win from the start.”

The Press conference ended on an awkward note, when Enrique was asked about officiating.

“I never speak about the referees,” the Barça Coach said tersely, before getting up and walking out.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.