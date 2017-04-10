NEWS
Monday April 10 2017
Mandzukic in Juventus squad
By Football Italia staff

Mario Mandzukic is back in the Juventus squad, ahead of the Champions League clash with Barcelona.

The Croatian stirker was injured in the Serie A draw with Napoli, and missed the Coppa Italia second-leg with the Partenopei and Saturday’s Chievo game.

Miralem Pjanic was also rested for the visit of the Flying Donkeys, but both men are among the 23 selected for tomorrow’s Quarter-Final first leg.

Juventus squad to face Barcelona: Buffon, Chiellini, Benatia, Pjanic, Khedira, Cuadrado, Marchisio, Higuain, Alex Sandro, Mattiello, Barzagli, Mandzukic, Lemina, Bonucci, Dybala, Asamoah, Dani Alves, Rugani, Neto, Lichtsteiner, Sturaro, Rincon, Audero

